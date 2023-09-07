Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:BKI opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

