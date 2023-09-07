Prudential PLC Buys 90 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

