Prudential PLC Buys 663 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

