Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

