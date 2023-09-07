Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Snap by 10.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 101.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 46.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 75,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $794,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,542,968 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock worth $25,273,101. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.