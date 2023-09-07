Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $100.90 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

