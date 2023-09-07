ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 994 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

