ProShare Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,602 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,910 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

