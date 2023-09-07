ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

