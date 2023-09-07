Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in VeriSign by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,796 shares of company stock worth $8,623,028. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.