Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $24,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,647,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 343,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,690,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,446,000 after acquiring an additional 266,712 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PINC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.