Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

