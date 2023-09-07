Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) vs. InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 24.15% 20.99% 13.01% Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $183.52 million 0.96 $64.53 million $0.48 4.10 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 4.90 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Permex Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

