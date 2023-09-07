Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.79 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

