Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

