Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after acquiring an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $315.09 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.61 and a 200 day moving average of $285.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.