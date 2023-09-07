P3 Health Partners (PIII) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 16.27

Analyst Ratings

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 317 0 2.63

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 116.03%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.