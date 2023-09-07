Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 239.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Option Care Health worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.6 %

OPCH opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

