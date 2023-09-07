ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

