Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 216,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Old National Bancorp worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.