News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of News by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Trading Up 0.1 %

News stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

