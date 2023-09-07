NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

