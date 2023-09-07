NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REZ opened at $69.58 on Thursday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

