NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,642 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS CBOE opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

