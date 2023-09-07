NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 7,191 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIW stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

