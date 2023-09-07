NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $33.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

