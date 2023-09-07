NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

