NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

