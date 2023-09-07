NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 857.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

SPEU opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

