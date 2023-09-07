NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.