NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

