NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,872 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 817,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

