MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $382.26 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on MDB
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,551 shares of company stock worth $33,875,952 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.