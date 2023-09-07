Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Matson were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,629.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,538 shares of company stock worth $3,453,533. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

