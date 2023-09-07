Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $204.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

