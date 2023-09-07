Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

