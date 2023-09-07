Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $231,000 Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIPT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.52 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

