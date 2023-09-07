Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 90 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $430.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.71 and a 200-day moving average of $411.86. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

