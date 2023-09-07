Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,103 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 79,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $110,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock worth $367,189,511. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $109.95 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.