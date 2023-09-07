Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 590 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Copa were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

