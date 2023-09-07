Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,817 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $231,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,272 shares of company stock worth $20,866,689 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $186.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

