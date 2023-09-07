Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,516 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Westlake were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $127.62 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

View Our Latest Report on WLK

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.