Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 30,496 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,496 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,790,000 after purchasing an additional 114,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $271,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.