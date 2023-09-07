Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,727 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 124.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 88.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 224,136 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $727.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $30,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $107,331. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

