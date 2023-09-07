Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SFL were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. SFL’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

