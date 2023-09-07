Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,182 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth $7,636,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 832,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

PWP opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.55 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.18%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

