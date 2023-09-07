Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 79.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after purchasing an additional 207,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,027 shares of company stock valued at $95,413. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.