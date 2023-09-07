Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 585 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $133,373,566.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edwin J. Lukas bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 6,354,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $133,373,566.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTSI opened at $21.38 on Thursday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

