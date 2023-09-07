Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.