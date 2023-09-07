Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $257,000 Investment in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXFR. TheStreet lowered shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

